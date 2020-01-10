Bhad Bhabie Gets Gigantic Leg Tattoo Amidst Plastic Surgery Rumors

Bhad Bhabie went and got herself some new ink amidst talks of plastic surgery.

The 16-year-old rapper made headlines last week for alleged going under the knife to change her look. She denied the accusations of undergoing plastic surgery, but now it’s very clear that she went under the needle. On Friday, Bhad Bhabie shared a video showcasing her gigantic leg tattoo. The art features some butterflies and flowers covering a large part of her leg from just below her knee down to her sole. While she didn’t provide any caption or commentary, her fans did had some mixed reactions.

Some folks are feeling like she is too young to get tats, but clearly, there is no law preventing her from doing it. She has several other inks on her body, but perhaps this one drew the most reaction because of its share size. “Funny how y’all think you get to choose what tattoos she gets,” one fan wrote. Last year she copped a tattoo of NBA YoungBoy’s government name, Kentrell, on her hand, but later covered it up with a butterfly tattoo. Aside from weighing in on her tat, some fans are asking her when she is dropping new music. The problem with that request is that last year, she went on a rant on the Gram saying that she would be quitting the rap game because of how she’s been treated.

Last week, Bhad Bhaboe, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, again made headlines when she exposed Adrien Broner for sliding into her DMs on Instagram. The boxer later admitted that he thought she was a grown woman. Nevertheless, he got trashed on social media for making a move on a 16-year-old girl.