Adrien Broner Claims He Though 16-year-old Rapper Bhad Bhabie Was “Grown”

Adrien Broner says he slide into 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie’s DM because he thought she was a grown woman.

After being called out for sliding into Bhad Bhabie’s DMs, Adrien Broner responded by saying, “Nobody want to date a kid, but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile.” He called the move an honest mistake, claiming, “I thought she was grown the way she out here moving.” Broner’s weak excuses came after Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, posted a screenshot of a private message from Broner, saying, “Text me crazy girl.” She posted the image alongside an attachment to the Akon video for “Locked Up,” clearly shaming Broner for shooting his shot at a sixteen-year-old girl.

Fans of Bhabie’s jumped all over Broner for the incident, repeatedly commenting on his page to accuse him of a criminal act and say he should go to jail. Some even went so far as to tag the FBI and the Atlanta police. Bregoli, who got her start somewhat unconventionally as a troubled teen on the Dr. Phil show, began her journey to fame at only thirteen. Although she was mostly made fun of at the time for her whole persona and “cash me outside” threat to the audience, she went on to have success in music and entertainment, and is now endorsing beauty products and staring in a Snapchat reality show.

Adrien Broner, on the other hand, is a thirty-year-old boxing world champion with a history of abuse against women. Broner was charged with battery in 2016 for allegedly choking a waitress at a nightclub, booked for sexual battery in 2018, and ordered to pay over $830k for sexual assault in 2018. Although it’s possible that his flirtation with Bhad Bhabie was an honest mistake, it doesn’t do Broner’s reputation any favors. Fans of Bhabie also point out that her age is easy to find on the internet, and she was clearly very young when she appeared on Dr. Phil in 2016.