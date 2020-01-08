French Montana Says 50 Cent Been Snitching For Years, Pulled Receipts

French Montana has changed his order and decided that he is no longer in the mood for beef.

The music producer has been feuding with 50 Cent for the past few weeks ever since the “In Da Club” rapper rained on his Christmas gift parade. In a rather juvenile move, Fiddy called out French Montana for buying himself an “old” Bugatti, claiming he shouldn’t have even bothered. “I’m in the hospital so sick of n****as, that’s a 2010 Veyron man,” he wrote on Instagram. “You shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullsh*t back on that truck.”

You could say that French Montana took it pretty hard if his retaliation was anything to go by. It began with a photoshopped image of 50 Cent making out with fellow rapper Eminem and escalated to leaking a clip from Fiddy’s show Power before the episode had premiered!

There were also some accusations that the actor had bought fake streams to boost the sales of French’s track “Writing on the Wall” and the Moroccan-born rapper reposting an alleged account of Fiddy’s raunchy bedroom antics, courtesy of social media star Celina Powell, along with some biting commentary of his own…

As if all that wasn’t enough ammo in the war he is waging, French last night accused his nemesis of being an informant. The 35-year-old posted a protection order that Fiddy took out against Irv Gotti years ago in which he is listed as an “informant” under his legal name Curtis Jackson. While French may think that this is a big coup in the game, we’ve actually seen the document before.

Still, he did state in the “reveal” that this would be his last post and that the need is now over. We’ll have to wait and see whether he sticks to his word.