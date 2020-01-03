French Montana Release Photo Of 50 Cent & Eminem Kissing Went Viral

French Montana released a photo of 50 Cent and Eminem kissing, and it quickly went viral.

It’s unclear if it was photoshopped or a real photo, but Fifty has yet to react to it. French Montana and 50 Cent are going at it online after Fifty called out French for buying a ten-year-old luxury car. The two have been going at it for days starting from before New Years Day, and it seems there is no ending to the back and forth. Call it the Bugatti war or whatever you like, this social media beef is way out of most of us tax bracket, and is nowhere near over.

“BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59 COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR look at my dawg Kay slay face lol,” Montana wrote on the post of 50 Cent leaning over to kiss Eminem.

After seeing that French Montana gifted himself a 2008 Bugatti Veyron, 50 Cent wrote on Instagram, “You shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullsh*t back on that truck.” Little did everybody know, French Montana was here for it. The rapper responded with a lengthy post returning the trolling favor to the “Power” producer.

The trolling continued with more relentless trash talk going back and forth from the two stars. Fifty posted a photoshopped image of French Montana working on a car. French also posted a photo of 50 Cent as Tekashi 6ix9ine with a tattoo that said “59” instead. He also accused Fifty of paying for 6ix9ine’s life story. 50 Cent already has a reputation for trolling, but it looks like French was the beast that he never poked yet. Let’s see how far these rappers will take this banter.