Hip Hop, News, Trending

50 Cent Trolls French Montana From His Hospital Bed For Buying Old Bugatti

by

50 Cent is trolling French Montana from his hospital bed for buying an older Bugatti.

French Montana copped a brand new Bugatti for Christmas, so why is 50 Cent trolling him? The season of giving has seen a lot of celebrities treating themselves to some luxurious gifts. Los Angeles based rapper French Montana just spent a cool $1.5 million on a new blue Bugatti. The rapper was in a celebratory mood as he showed off his “little gift” for himself in Las Vegas. French shared a video to Instagram of his new ride, adding the caption, “Fresh out of ICU woke up in that new Bugatti!! Lil gift to myself! Feel like a boss move like a boss and taste like a boss lol #nipseyblue,” Montana said. “Motivation use only. Allah Akbar. Riding with toilet paper for the suckers,” he added.

Although we’d think it’s not a competition, it is for 50 Cent who recently purchased a brand new 2020 Bugatti for himself this season. Taking to Instagram to troll French Montana, Fifty posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with an assortment of stuffed animals.

Alongside the image was the shady caption which read: “I’m in the hospital so sick of n****as, that’s a 2010 Veyron man,” Fifty wrote. “You shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullsh*t back on that truck,” he said. 50 Cent is saying all this because he just bought a 2020 Bugatti Chiron for a reported $3 million.

The narrative quickly changed from a proud moment for French Montana where mind you, he showed respect to Nipsey Hussle, to the idea that French could not afford to purchase a brand new 2020 Bugatti model like 50 Cent recently did.

Talk about raining on someone’s parade. What should matter is that French Montana worked hard and earned his 2010 Bugatti – something many people cannot afford. 50 Cent, however, seizes every opportunity to make himself look better at someone else’s expense. Do you think it should matter if his Bugatti is a newer model than French Montana’s?

.