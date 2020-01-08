Cardi B Now Ties Lauryn Hill For Longest-Charting Rap Debut Album By A Female

Cardi B is still making an impact with her Billboard record-breaking album Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B has been celebrating quite a few successes in the last few years. The Grammy-winning female rapper is the first of her kind to have all of the songs from her debut album certified gold or higher by the RIAA. She has also earned the bragging rights for several Billboard achievements, now adding to that list longest-running female rapper debut in the Billboard 200 history.

According to the music giant, Cardi B’s freshman album “Invasion of Privacy” has tied Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” for the top spot. Both albums have served a total of 91 weeks on the coveted chart. It is expected that Invasion of Privacy will surpass the benchmark in the coming week and break the record for the longest-charting female rap debut album in history.

Cardi B is currently working on her sophomore album that she announced would be called “Tiger Woods.” The rapper also told fans that she wants to release the album, tour, and cook up another mini-Cardi in the next year.

Cardi has consistently been on top of her game since her lead single “Bodak Yellow” came out in 2016. The globally popular, which is approaching Diamond certification, has already gone 9x Platinum and is the highest RIAA-certified single by a female rapper in the history of the recording history.

Imagine the “Money” singer managed to accomplish countless prestige awards and accolades all while raising her baby Kulture, starring in a number 1 movie “Hustlers” (which saw the biggest debut for an all-female stars live action movie in box office history) and on top of all that she was a judge on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. Wow (tips hat).

Cheers to Bardi on another win and stay tuned for more this year from the record-breaking rapper.