R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Azriel Clary Moves Into Her Own Home

One of R. Kelly’s girlfriends has moved out of his home after a tumultuous year for the singer.

As R. Kelly makes himself at home in a tiny cell where he awaits his fate, his girlfriend has moved in to a fancy new pad. Azriel Clary is one of the women who has stuck by the singer despite the countless allegations of sexual assault laid against him. After the follow-up to the groundbreaking documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, aired last week, Clary, 22, has reportedly moved out of the home she shared with Kelly and his other girlfriend Joycelyn Savage. Azriel had been staying in the Kelly’s Trump Tower condo, but wished to distance herself from the controversy and has gotten her own place. Taking to Instagram, she showed off the new place, praising herself for the small steps she’s taken towards independence.



“Baby steps is better than no steps,” she wrote on her IG Story Monday that shows off a double-story home that is open plan and includes a fire place. “When you’re humble your blessings are that much sweeter #diditallbymyself.”

Azriel first met Kelly when she was 17 years old at a jazz concert in Florida that her parents took her to. The pair developed a sexual relationship, and after which the young woman’s family claimed that they had not heard from her for nearly four years. Clary and Savage, vehemently defended the 52-year-old throughout the ordeal which portrayed him as running an underage sex cult in his home and had often made court appearances in his defense.

Following the finale of Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning this week, Clary took to social media where she stated, “I woke up feeling amazing, I had to humble myself and swallow my pride. The hardest thing is admitting.. but the greatest things comes out of admitting. I am sorry for jumping into a battle that is bigger than me. I do have good news for all of those that support me.” We’re sure her new home is part of that.

According to The Blast, Azriel has reunited with her family and recently told her followers on IG live that she still talks to Joycelyn Savage everyday and makes sure she’s okay.