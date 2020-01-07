DaBaby Breaks His Silence Following Release From Jail

DaBaby was down, but he’s definitely not out.

2020 has not started in the best way for DaBaby who was arrested on battery charges last week in Miami. Initial reports claimed that the “Bop” artist had agreed to perform at a Florida venue for $30,000, but when the promoter paid him only $20,000, an argument ensued. The promoter alleged that DaBaby assaulted him, stolen his phone, credit card, and cash. When police arrested the 28-year-old, they discovered an outstanding battery charge warrant from Texas.

Now that DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, is a free man, he took to Instagram on Monday to break his silence.

“TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN,” he began. “PLEASE STOP TALKING TO ME ABOUT THAT WEAK A*S 48 HOURS I SPENT IN JAIL AND THAT FAILED ATTEMPT TO BREAK MY SPIRITS & INTERRUPT THE PATH I’M TAKING TO MY GOD GIVEN SUCCESS.” DaBaby went on to discredit the promoter who was at the center of the entire ordeal.

“DON’T ALLOW YOURSELF TO BE MISLEAD BY JANKY PROMOTERS AND LAZY A*S GROWN MEN ITCHING FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO FILE A LAWSUIT THAT THEY WON’T WIN. I REMAIN COMPOSED AND FOCUSED KNOWING ALLEGATIONS MADE WITHOUT HONESTY AND INTEGRITY WILL NEVER BE HONORED BY THE MOST HIGH. PLEASE BE REMINDED THAT SUCKA A*S SITUATIONS LIKE THESE AREN’T WORTHY OF YOUR TIME OR ATTENTION.” DaBaby told his fans not to become consumed by what is being reported in the media, but to instead focus on new music.

We hope that this is DaBaby’s last run-in with the police for a while. At the end of last month, police in his hometown of Charlotte searched his vehicle while he was on stage and arrested him after his performance for marijuana possession. He was released after a few hours in custody.

On Tuesday DaBaby followed up his Instagram rant with some wise words on Twitter, addressing fans who put too much stock into social media. “If social media wasn’t such a lucrative tool in the business I’m in I wouldn’t even be on it,” he said. “Lost souls influenced by lost souls. I hate to see it. I encourage people to have the courage to find themselves without the false sense of security they search for on the internet.” The “Suge” rapper said he feels like it’s his calling to be more of a role model and wants to start speaking out more using his platforms.

You can catch his full rant below.

If social media wasn’t such a lucrative tool in the business I’m in I wouldn’t even be on it. Lost souls influenced by lost souls. I hate to see it. I encourage people to have the courage to find themselves without the false sense of security they search for on the internet. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) January 7, 2020

I always preferred to say less because social media ain’t a place for the truth. But lately I been feeling like it’s my calling to say more. ion know how I wanna play it though, I respect my mind too much to allow myself to be indentifed as one of these internet mfs. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) January 7, 2020

The internet so lost they think if a nigga say something with substance he sad. Bitch I’m GOOD? GOD just moved me to send out a message this morning. Don’t send pity where it isn’t needed. Just soak up the game for what it’s worth. Shit it may not be worth nothing at all ????? — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) January 7, 2020