50 Cent Wants Teairra Mari To Hand Over Her ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Paycheck

Teairra Mari still hasn’t paid 50 Cent a dime despite making a whopping $100K on Love & Hip Hop last year.

French Montana may be in the clear, well at least momentarily while it looks like 50 Cent has reignited his seemingly never-ending battle with singer and Love & Hip Hop star, Teairra Mari. For the past twelve months, 50 Cent and Teairra have been embroiled in a bitter feud, which all began when she sued him for revenge porn, saying that he was working with her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, to release their sex tape on social media. However, when the case was dismissed, Mari was ordered to pay $30,000 of 50 Cent’s more than $160,000 legal fees.

But there is one small hiccup. It’s now 2020 and Teairra still hasn’t paid up, so in an effort to collect his paper the New York rapper has yet again requested the judge in their case to order her to come through on her payments. As reported by The Blast, 50 Cent says Mari hasn’t paid a dime of what she owes.

Documents obtained by The Blast read: “To date, Mari has failed to pay a single dime to Jackson in satisfaction of the Judgment despite earning over $100,000 this past year. Her previous claims under oath that she is ‘broke’ no longer ring true, and it is more clear than ever that she has no intention of paying her debts.”

The rapper is also demanding an additional $5,295.50, as well as Mari’s financial documents after he claims the songstress is working to “actively conceal” her assets and stop him from getting his coins.

Who else is wondering if this storyline will play out on the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood? Well, regardless we hope the two can work things out and Uncle Fif can get his coins.