Lil Uzi Vert Fractured His Ankle Doing Thrill-Seeking Parkour

Lil Uzi Vert might’ve fractured his ankle doing extreme sport Parkour.

Thrillseekers, you go to the extremes to get that much-needed adrenaline, but sometimes that need for the rush can put your life at risk. Take rapper Lil Uzi Vert, for example, who fractured his ankle allegedly from doing parkour. The extreme sport has been rising in popularity over the last couple of years, but a lot of folks are still unsure of what it is. Parkour is a thrill-seeking sport of rapidly moving through obstackles in an urban environment without the use of any technology or assistive equipment.

The rapper made the revelation on Twitter after posting two tweets. “I think I fractured my ankle,” he tweeted. “No more parkour for me.”

While recovery should be at the top of the list for the “Xo Tour Life” rapper, it seems he is also steadily working on his sophomore album Eternal Atake. The album has been somewhat of a mystery or hoax that pops up every now and again. Late 2019 saw Uzi dropping a brand new track titled, “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” which is supposedly taken from the album. The track also sparked a dance challenge of the same title. The vibe given by “Futsal Shuffle 2020” is one of a fun crazy electronic trance however, the artiste most recent social media releases are singing a stranger and sadder tune.

Uzi recently removed all the posts from his Instagram page and posted four images of women of different races dressed in purple robelike dresses. Since then, fans have been questioning the move and the significance of the images. Uzi responded with a tweet stating that the dresses being worn were the “same coat that covered the dead bodies of heavens gate cult mass Suicide.” Uzi did clear things up, confirming that they are not the exact same coats but replicas to show significance to the events that took place in the 70s and late 90s.

The Heaven’s Gate Cult saw their leaders Marshall Applewhite and Bonnie Lu Nettles persuading members to commit suicide, leaving their bodies, to “enter an alien spacecraft hidden behind the Hale-Bopp comet.”

Based on the recent images from Uzi, we now have no idea what will be on the upcoming album. However, some fans now have a genuine concern.

