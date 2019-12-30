Vybz Kartel Says Prison Is One Of Life’s Best Teachers, Here Is What Else

Vybz Kartel says prison is one of life’s best teachers, as well as, heart-breaks, empty pockets, and failures.

Vybz Kartel seems to be growing tired of the inside, and he’s using social media as his outlet. The incarcerated dancehall deejay has been a lot more vocal lately about the injustice he is facing with his criminal trial, more specifically his case with the court of appeal. Since Vybz Kartel’s appeal case has come to pass, things have been noticeably stagnant as it relates to the verdict. The appeal case already went through several public delays that were of concern to fans and attorneys for the deejay, but after submitting a letter to the judge, his legal team learned that the decision was in “advanced” stages, which many believed meant we would soon hear the ruling.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, and the famous Jamaican deejay is still doing time behind bars without any further details on whether or not he has a future on the outside.

Taking to Instagram to express his frustration about his current life situation, Vybz Kartel posted a meme that talks about “Life’s three best teachers.” The photo points out that the best three teachers are “Heartbreaks,” “Empty pockets” and “Failures,” however, Kartel adds a fourth teacher to the caption where he wrote, “…and Prison!” The deejay is obviously quite fed up with the judiciary system and the lack of progress with his case.

This would not be the first case of Vybz Kartel expressing discontent on social media recently. While he has been taking out his grievances through social media posts lately, the deejay also assured us that he’s still doing okay considering the circumstances. He followed up his latest post that left some fans concerned with a picture of his ex-partner, Shorty, and their sons in Panama City. “…But tell you wah, from dem good me Great #FamilyFirst,” he wrote.

The holidays are probably the toughest time to be away from family involuntarily. Luckily, Vybz Kartel has access to devices that allow him to see what his family is up to and share their happiness vicariously.