Rich The Kid Proposes To Tori Brixx A Week After IG Live Fight

Congrats are in order for Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx.

Rapper Rich The Kid has never shied away from showing public affection for his girlfriend, Tori Brixx. Just days after the “Plug Walk” rapper apologized to the Tori for getting into a huge fight on Instagram live, Rich The Kid decided to take it a step further and pop the question. He posted a video early Friday morning of him proposing to the model/entrepreneur at a huge family dinner, and she said yes!

The video begins when Rich stands up and takes a ring box out of his pants pocket. “Baby I love you so much. I cannot wait any longer … I don’t even know what else to say,” he said before getting down on one knee. Tori looked shocked staring at the massive diamond rock before screaming and breaking out into nervous laughter as he went to put it on her engagement finger. “You deserve the world & that’s what I’m going to give you!!!,” the 27-year-old wrote in his caption. “I love you more than life itself!! Who coming to our wedding ???”

Tori posted the video to her Instagram story of the dinner party hilariously singing Usher’s “U got it bad” and the moments after the proposal showing off her huge ring. Last week the she and Rich, born Dimitri Roger, got into a disturbing altercation on IG live when Rich was live streaming, and Tori came in and asked him to turn his music down. Rich preceded to call her a “b*tch” and told her to “shut the f**k up,” before it looked as though he pushed her out of the room. He quickly posted a public apology saying “My life is everything with you & nothing without, I love you more than anything on earth I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend I was either drunk or high but that still does not excuse it.” It’s safe to say things have smoothed over since then as the two spent Christmas together in what looked like snowy mountains.

Tori gave birth to Rich’s son back in April. The two have been dating since the summer of 2018, shortly after Tori broke off her relationship with rapper Young MA. Rich The Kid has two other children from a previous marriage with Antonette Willis, also known as Lady Luscious.

Congratulations to Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx!