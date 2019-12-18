Rich The Kid Apologize To His Wife Tori Brixx After Heated Argument On The Gram

There’s nothing quite like a public apology. Just ask Rich The Kid.

The rapper did the digital equivalent of getting down on all fours and begging for his boo’s forgiveness after a couple’s spat took place in front of everyone this past weekend live on IG. So, what exactly went down? It all appears to have started when Rich The Kid’s girlfriend of almost two years, Tori Brixx, asked him to turn down his music. Who knows why the “Save That” rapper was on Instagram Live at the time, but he was. As a result, the whole argument that followed was streamed live for his 7.1 million followers, and it was not pleasant.

Rich can be heard telling his baby mama to “shut the f*** up,” as she is “annoying as f***,” and at one point even pushes her into another room. Not dinner time entertainment for sensitive viewers.

Realizing the error of his ways (and likely having spent a few nights on the couch), the 27-year-old has now apologized to his girlfriend in the same manner — publicly and on Instagram.

Posting a PDA-filled picture of the two of them from this year’s American Music Awards where Rich’s face is nuzzled in Tori’s bosom, and his hand is cupping her bust, he penned a long, love-filled apology to his “wife,” despite the pair not actually being married.

“My life is everything with you & nothing without,” wrote the rapper whose real name is Dimitri Roger. “I love you more than anything on earth I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour this weekend I was either drunk or high but that still does not excuse it. I would never disrespect my wife in any way or any day I can only treat with utmost respect for being the women I dreams of & the best mother to our child.”

We hope he’s learned his lesson.