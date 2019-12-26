Future Wants Payment For His Toxic Ex Viral Meme With Lori Harvey

Future wants his coins for his viral holiday toxic ex meme, and Lori Harvey joined in the fun.

The “Crushed Up” rapper has been dating the model for the last few months, with rumors of their relationship first being sparked when she was a guest at Future’s birthday back in November. The pair later confirmed their status when Lori showed up in the rapper’s IG posts, and he gushed about how “flawless” she is. Lori’s relationship with Future came after a string of other celebs she had dated throughout the past year, including Trey Songz, Justin Combs, and his dad, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Aside from starring in their own romance, Future and Lori Harvey are now the latest candidates being used for a meme — this time about that toxic ex who hits you up around the holidays.

It is not hard to see why Future scored the role. The 36-year-old is father to eight kids and is notorious for not having a great relationship with several of his baby mamas. Two of them, in fact, are taking him to court in order to prove paternity and claim child support. But because even women can be toxic exes, it now seems as though Future’s current boo is fulfilling the meme’s female role.

We have to admit that some of the examples being shared score gold in humor. For instance, “I know I’m the last person you want to talk to, but I still wanted to be the first to wish you a Merry Christmas.”

"I know I'm the last person you want to talk to, but I still wanted to be the first to wish you a merry Christmas" pic.twitter.com/IU1Cmh8yFY — slut thief (@Dee_Ar_Jay) December 25, 2019

‘Merry Christmas… i saw your little fiancée… she’s cute… i guess. Anyway. Tell your mom i made her sweet potato pie.’ pic.twitter.com/sD48xEqj7Z — Lil Fiancee’ (@steelydanalbum) December 25, 2019

"merry christmas. I'm not even gonna check under the tree bc you were the best gift i ever got. hope you're well" pic.twitter.com/D5A7qUCEjM — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 25, 2019

But, it seems Pluto actually doesn’t mind his face being the symbol of relationship toxicity! He’d just like a little retribution. “I love the memes but I’d love if I got paid off of them,” Future told UPROXX. “I should be able to get some money off of it. That’s why I don’t know why people like Instagram so much, because you don’t get paid from it. That’s the only thing I don’t like about the memes of me. I don’t get paid for them. But it’s free promotion, so it’s a win-win at the end of the day, because you want people to still be talking about you no matter what.”

He may not (yet) be her ex, but it turns out that Lori did not even spend Christmas with her man. The 22-year-old was at home for the holidays with parents Steve and Marjorie Harvey, according to her pictures. The Harveys, apparently, did not want Future coming to their house for Thanksgiving, and it seems like they haven’t changed their mind by Christmas. We’re not saying that they think he’s toxic, but if the meme fits.