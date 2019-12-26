Cardi B Pulled All The Stops For Offset’s 28th Birthday Bash

Cardi B threw an epic Call of Duty themed birthday party for her rapper husband, Offset.

The “Clout” rapper and a third of Migos is celebrating his trip around the sun with friends and family this weekend and Cardi is making sure that it’s a memorable milestone. Following the turned up strip club party that had the rest of the Migos in attendance, Offset shared a highlight reel of the night to Instagram. Alongside the exciting 1-minute clip, the rapper wrote, “S/O my Call of Duty fam for coming thru with that [fire] birthday cake…w/ the m*@#% night vision goggles,” he said.

The party that was held at The Set Gala in Los Angeles, featured live fire performances, Call of Duty on Playstation 4 and a massive Call of Duty cake. What’s interesting is that Offset posted a previous photo of what seemed like chaos with dancers everywhere including on him as ordered by his wife. Cardi was lost in the sea of cameras, people and twerking but if you look closely you will find the “Money” rapper seated across from her husband with her phone out as an exotic dancer entertained her as well. Among the celebrity sightings were Quavo Huncho of the Migos and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd. In the caption, Offset wrote, “Happy G Day to the [G.O.A.T.] Last night was [lit].”

Cardi B’s Instagram story was also a good source to peep the night’s antics as she documented the birthday celebration from the glow up to the ride home where Offset was obviously lit. The birthday boy and his wife partied side by side and stopped for photo ops throughout the night. They however spent most of the time getting lap dances and throwing thousands of ones at the dancers.

Earlier in the night, Cardi had gifted Offset a half a million dollars in cash mentioning that she didn’t know what to get someone who had everything. “Big daddy shlong birthday. Little something something for the Birthday boy @offsetryn [love] you,” Cardi wrote in the caption. The video she shared garnered over 12 million views in less than a day. “Happy birthday and don’t expect no Christamas gift from me muthaf****,” Cardi told Offset in the video.

Some fans thought the gift was impersonal and suggested that the couple give some to charity but I’m sure they did not mean the newly carpeted money floor that the couple left at the strip club. One thing is for sure, Friday night was a great night to be a dancer at The Set Gala.

The couple shared one last moment to their story of them at home after the party dancing in each other’s arms to some Afrobeats. It’s safe to assume what happened next. Do you think Cardi gets “Wife of the Year” for this epic birthday night?