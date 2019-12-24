Kodak Black Offers Huge Help With Construction Of A Jewish Temple

Kodak Black continues to be philanthropic behind bars.

Rapper Kodak Black might miss out on the next two Christmas seasons behind, but he wants the less fortunate to enjoy the season on his behalf. Taking up the mantle of an ‘invincible Santa,’ the Florida rapper is a changed person. This has not prevented him from forking out $8,000 from his wallet and giving back to the community. Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s lawyer, gave a breakdown of the donations. Just when we thought that’s that, the Lockjaw rapper set aside funds for a family with a blind kid. The family was due to receive braille gifts and other games with tailored voice control features for the deaf.

The Downtown Jewish Center Chabad, situated in Fort Lauderdale, is constructing a new temple. The project seems to have captured Kodak’s attention. The Pompano Beach emcee gave a $1,000 donation and directed it to Rabbi Kaplan.

The Paradise Day Care Center, situated in Broward County, Florida, was the other beneficiary. They received a bundle of toys to light up their Christmas season. The 22-year-old has a loyal fanbase who have been supportive throughout his ordeal.

Following his arrest, Kodak denied any wrongdoing, but prosecutors argued otherwise. The Florida rapper is currently serving a 46-month sentence after reaching a plea deal with the authorities. He pleaded guilty to falsifying information on federal forms to offset a litany of other state and federal weapons charges. The weapons concerned were four, including multiple handguns and a semi-automatic. The prosecutors disclosed that one of those firearms was tagged at a shooting site earlier this year. That meant the rapper was looking at decade long sentence on weapons charges alone. Included in the charges was an alleged altercation with a corrections officer that resulted in injury.

During his sentencing, the judge pointed out to the rappers’ past acts of philanthropy and gave him a leaner sentence. Reports by AP show that the judge told him, “continue to be generous.”