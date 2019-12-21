50 Cent Delivered On His Promise, Buys Entire Toys ‘R’ Us Store For His Son Sire

50 Cent made good on his promise to his son Sire Jackson, buys entire Toys ‘R’ Us store of toys for him.

50 Cent’s youngest son is having a superstar-level Christmas. The rapper and multi-media mogul rented out one of only two Toys ‘R’ Us stores currently in business, and let his seven-year-old son Sire Jackson have free rein of the store to pick out any toys he wanted to take home. Fifty posted pictures of the shopping spree on Instagram, captioning the post, “Sire was like oh sh*t you really got the whole store. He was in shock, walking around. He said let me get this straight I can get whatever I want? LOL.” The store was complete with a new logo featuring Sire’s name and face.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, hasn’t always gained the best reputation as a father. Over the past few years, Fifty and his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, have very publicly been experiencing some serious family turmoil. Fifty has said some pretty unforgivable things to Marquise, even denying paternity and saying he didn’t care if he “got hit by a bus.” Marquise has struggled openly with his father’s rejection, and many fans have criticized Fifty’s parenting skills. It seems, however, that he has maintained a very close relationship with Sire, who has a different mother than Marquise and definitely doesn’t mind playing favorites.

TMZ reported that Fif dropped around $100k to rent Toys ‘R’ Us out—a good deal of cash and publicity for a company that is in the midst of a comeback after going out of business last year. Now, the brand is under new ownership and promising new store opening across the country. Even the store’s mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, made an appearance at Sire’s holiday celebration. This stunt seems to prove that kids love an in-person shopping experience, despite suggestions that the internet was going to put toy stores out of business for good.