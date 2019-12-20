Tekashi 6ix9ine SnapChat Documentary With DJ Akademiks Drops On Saturday

Snapchat’s Tekashi 6ix9ine documentary will be dropping this week.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s quick rise to fame and even quicker fall to prison and controversy is a story that will go down in the history of hip hop. It’s no wonder corporations are lining up for the chance to tell it, and SnapChat will be the first to drop a documentary on the Brooklyn rapper — who was sentenced this week to 24 months in federal prison — with the help of his friend DJ Akademiks. The series “Tekashi69 Vs The World” is set to drop on Dec. 21.

In October, Urban Islandz reported that the SnapChat doc will be executive produced by Akademiks, a media personality who built a relationship with Tekashi before he was sent to prison in November 2018. The project will be an “up-to-the-minute docuseries” covering the Daniel “Tekashi6ix9ine” Hernadez’s rise and sudden fall from grace. Complex, which is home to Ak’s daily webseries “Everyday Struggle,” will handle the production of the series.

Akademiks confirmed the news that the doc will be coming this week, and it is likely they were waiting for 6ix9ine’s sentencing to complete the project. “Better I tell the story before some other f*ck nigga does that ain’t know him,” Ak tweeted Thursday afternoon. Tekashi’s legal team announced that although he was sentenced to 24 months with 13 months served, the “GUMMO” rapper may be home by July 2020.