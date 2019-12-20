DJ Carnage Predicts Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be The Biggest Rapper After Release From Prison

Will Tekashi69 have a rap career after prison?

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years of supervised released, but should be home by summer next year, according to his attorney. For one, we now understand the extent of his snitching to get out of his troubles. DJ Carnage is one of those who believes that the New York City rapper’s situation is different, and the fans will understand. For a while, it seemed that the “Dummy Boy” rapper might be released with time served when he meets the judge this week, but ultimately the judge decided that he needs to spend more time in prison.

6ix9ine nervously awaits his fate at the federal detention facility, having cooperated with prosecutors. Despite the tough-guy image we accustomed to seeing from the 23-year-old rapper, sources indicate that he is emotional over the eventual outcome, having already pleaded guilty. Staring at a 47-year prison sentence can make even the toughest of nuts crack.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, penned a personal letter to the judge, where reflects on his actions and apologizes for his crimes. If he gets to return, many think he will be sidelined by his peers over his cooperation with the authorities, a few others think otherwise. DJ carnage seems to be one of the few. In a recent clip posted on his IG, the Hip-hop and EDM producer believes that the rapper will break the charts with a number 1 record if he happens to be released. “The numbers are going to be so monumental it’s going to blow people away,” he wrote.

Carnage is not the only one who is optimistic over 6ix9ine’s career prospects when released. K.Michelle went public as to how she will welcome him home with open arms if released. She went a step further and castigated all those fake gangstas alleging Tekashi 6ix9ine is a snitch.