Omarion Says Something Really Bad Happened To Raz-B In B2K Days

Omarion is giving his former B2K band member, Raz-B, the benefit of the doubt, but says something really bad happened.

Between 1999 and 2003, both were active members of B2K, along with J-Boog and Lil Fizz. The foursome decided to split following allegations that manager Chris Stokes had been involved in sexual molestation, with Raz-B being the primary accuser. The 34-year-old is a cousin of the You Got Served director and was placed under his guardianship as a teenager. While claiming that his own molestation began at a young age, he alleges that it was not only him who was a victim of Stokes’ actions.

“It started one day when Chris was like, ‘Let me touch you,’” Raz said. “I can’t speak for everybody, but if you want my personal opinion, I think he did [touch the other group members].”

Although Stokes denied the accusations, when B2K reunited for their Millennium tour earlier this year, Raz almost dropped out midway due to the former manager’s presence.

With Omarion now planning to head out on the second edition of the Millennium Tour (this time without B2K), questions about what really went down between Raz-B and Chris Stokes are coming up once again.

“I definitely think something happened to him,” Omarion said when asked about his former group member on Vlad TV. “I don’t know what happened to him, but I think something happened to him. I don’t think it’s for me to say whether or not anything happened [between Raz and Chris]. I didn’t see anything happen, so I don’t know. I can’t speak fact. That’s why I like to speak facts, so I don’t know. But I feel like the way he responds to certain things, something traumatic has definitely happened.”

Omarion’s diplomatic answer extended when being asked about his previous manager, saying that he had nothing to say about him.

No charges were ever filed in the matter.