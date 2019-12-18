Meek Mill Spits Hilarious Drunken Freestyle At Diddy’s Birthday Over Luther Vandross Classic

Meek Mill decided to spit some bars at Diddy’s 50th birthday party … after a few drinks.

Diddy’s huge 50th birthday party over the weekend was filled with the top names in hip hop and in music, including Beyonce, JAY-Z, Kanye West, Pharrell, and more. Footage from the lavish upscale night continues to surface on social media, including a live performance from Mary J. Blidge, a phone snatch from JAY-Z, and now a hilarious drunken freestyle from Meek Mill.

On Wednesday, a clip of the Philadelphia MC rocking the mic during the party began to spread across Twitter. The video shows Meek Mill freestyling over Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” instrumental, and it was a bit of a remix to say the least. The verse talks about he was “f**king a bad b**ch,” pulling up to her crib in a mercedes, getting money with his dogs, and well … you get the hint. We don’t think this is what Luther had in mind for one of his iconic classics.

But Diddy and the rest of the party seemed to be feeling it and cheered Meek on. There is no telling how he got the mic, who requested the song, or how many drinks the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper had up until that point. He spits the entire thing with his drink still in hand. “Oh my God, get me lit. I’m drunk as sh*t,” he continued. All in all, it looked like harmless fun, and everyone was having a good time.

You can watch the full freestyle below.