NBA YoungBoy Has Some Words For Kodak Black In “Letter 2 Kodak”

NBA YoungBoy gave Kodak Black some strength in his new song “Letter 2 Kodak.”

The letter comes from the most unlikely of sources as the two rappers had been feuding since 2017 when Kodak Black accused NBA Youngboy of copying his style. The beef escalated when NBA took to his Instagram Live to indirectly address the claims made by Kodak, stating, “who cares about the rap game, I want to beef.” Kodak is a member of Sniper Gang, and in 2018 Quando Rondo from NBA’s camp burned one of their shirts. This sparked outrage, which saw the gang taking to social media to post a video of themselves burning an NBA Never Broke Again shirt, ‘”Y’all burning that Sniper Gang s**t. I usually don’t burn shirts, you feel me. I really burn n***s’ a– you feel me,” mentioned a member of the gang.

It seems all is now right in the world between these two, especially since both have had a rough last 2 years dealing with multiple legal issues. Both rappers were arrested around the same time, but NBA Youngboy’s fate faired better as he was released from jail after spending only 90 days. He even got more good news in the fact that the judge Jackson ended his probation and house arrest almost a year early. Kodak, on the other hand, is still locked away and is set to face 3 years and could even see 30 years for additional gun charges waged against him.

Clearly, NBA knows what it is like to be behind bars and wanted to send some kind words and positivity to Black. He also reminisced on his time in prison and the fact that he has really grown into a better person. His lawyer also mentioned that NBA YoungBoy has really grown, seemingly taking the judge’s advice to stay away from negative persons.

One of the most powerful lines of the song is, “If you have knowledge you know you can’t fix you pain with money.”

The song is packed with little gems, which should provide some guidance and motivation to Kodak Black during this time when he is incarcerated.