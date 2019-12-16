Vybz Kartel Taps Jada Kingdom & Jesse Royal For “To Tanesah” Album

Vybz Kartel is coming out with a new album in 2020 and among the featured artists are the MAB Boss herself, Jada Kingdom.

The previously announced new album is said to be a dedication to Vybz Kartel’s baby mama and decade-long partner, Tanesha who is more popular known as “Shorty.” The project entitled To Tanesha is set to be released on January 10, 2020. The album is 33 minutes long and it includes 10 tracks in total. According to the track list that is now available on iTunes along with the pre-order option, Vybz Kartel has a song called “Cast Iron Heart” that features Jada Kingdom. The track is 2 minutes and 58 seconds long – the second shortest song on the album.

Kingdom and Kartel have always showcased their strong support of each other on Instagram. Once when Jada posted a video of herself in the car enthusiastically singing along to Vybz Kartel’s “Ghetto Youth Wah Rich,” the dancehall giant reposted the clip to his own page. In the caption the deejay wrote, “This video! @jadakingdom I’m #LovnEveryMinute,” Kartel said adding the heart and blush emojis. Jada wrote back in the comments quoting more of the deejay’s lyrics. “Soo f***ing high the sun a text mi seh mi need mi space. Same suh mi gad!” Jada responded.

Now that we are finally getting a collaborative musical effort from these artistes, fans are excited to hear what they’ve laid down on the track. Vybz Kartel’s new album also features other tracks like “Then You and Me” which has already been getting rave reviews for its vulnerable nature and smooth vocals. There is no word yet on whether or not any more singles will be released prior to the official release date of the album. “To Tanesha” is available for pre-order on iTunes now. Check out the full track list here.

To Tanesha tracklist

1. Neva Was Da One

2. Delusional (feat. Sikka Rymes)

3. Then You & Me

4. More Than You Recieve (feat. Jesse Royal)

5. Neva Walk Alone (feat. Jodi Couture & UTG)

6. Rocket to Da Moon

7. In Da Moment

8. Makes No Sense (feat. Slimatic)

9. Cast Iron Heart (feat. Jada Kingdom)

10. Fell Apart