Iggy Azalea Reacts To Reports She Is Pregnant For Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea may be keen to “change her life,” but that does not include a baby.

The “Lola” rapper has just dropped her fifth EP, but fans of the Australian artist are of the belief that she is dropping something else in the next 9 months are so. New reporting claimed that Iggy Azalea was pregnant and due in the first quarter of next year. The father of the alleged baby is, of course, Playboi Carti, with whom Iggy has been in a relationship since September 2018. The pair moved in together in December of that year. But before we start buying baby clothes and wondering what color to paint the nursery, Iggy Azalea has put the kibosh on the rumors that she’s entering motherhood any time soon.

Dressed in maroon pants and a black crop top, the 26-year-old took a video for fans from a dance studio where it looked like she was about to rehearse some moves.

“Straight off the plane,” she captioned the clip which clearly shows off her toned midriff. A 6-month baby bump? Um, we don’t think so.

That’s not to say that a mini Iggy is not in her and Playboi’s future. It emerged last month that the couple may be engaged. A break-in occurred one dark and stormy night at the pair’s Atlanta home, and a thief slipped in as Miss Azalea had left the back door open for the “Woke Up Like This” rapper. Amongst the precious items with which the assailant made off was a $35,000 diamond engagement ring.

Now that it appears as though Iggy really is without child, fans will be hoping that she will be working on some new music. Just a month ago, the Sydney native released Wicked Lips, which included four brand new tracks. The EP was delayed by several weeks as Iggy worked through some personal stuff, which did not impress impatient fans in the slightest.

We wonder if, when Iggy does eventually pop out a baby, she’ll call her “Lola.”