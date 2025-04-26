Sky Bri Addresses Shannon Sharpe Lewd Comments Resurface Amid $50m Lawsuit

Sky Bri is speaking out after Shannon Sharpe’s past comments towards her resurfaced amid his $50 million lawsuit.

Shannon Sharpe’s fallout over the allegation continues to pile up, with the former NFL player turned talk show host stepping away from his duties on ESPN. The NFL legend has maintained his innocence and “denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct” against him, according to his attorney, Lanny J. Davis.

Earlier this week, Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend filed a bombshell $50 million lawsuit against him, claiming that he assaulted and raped her. She filed the lawsuit under an anonymous name, but her identity was soon made public. That didn’t stop widespread speculations online about who filed the lawsuit.

One name that popped up early was Sky Bri after a video resurfaced online showing Shannon Sharpe making lewd comments towards her. The clip doesn’t help the Club Shay Shay host as he fights to defend his reputation.

Hip-hop pundit DJ Akademiks has since reached out to Sky Bri on Instagram, where she clarified that it was not her who filed the lawsuit. “I have no idea who he is tbh,” Bri told AK. “That clip of him talking about me is like a year old. I’m getting so many DMs and comments saying I’m the one who’s suing him like tmz just reached out. But no it wasn’t me.”

In the meantime, the identity of the woman who filed the lawsuit is being circulated on social media but is not widely reported in the mainstream media. She is reportedly an Instagram model whom Shannon Sharpe dated. Her legal team also released a damaging audio recording allegedly between her and Sharpe, where the two of them had a phone conversation about what was happening between them behind the scenes.

Sky Bri told me she don’t even know Shannon Sharpe. pic.twitter.com/2phwqYajrq — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 24, 2025

Shannon Sharpe’s attorney said in a statement, “[He] will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on facts and the law.”