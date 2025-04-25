Drake Spent $200K On Vybz Kartel’s OVO Chain, New Collab Coming

Drake gifted Vybz Kartel a custom OVO chain before his historic show at the Barclays Center, and now we know how much money he dropped on it.

Vybz Kartel is one of the artists who showed a lot of support to Drake at the height of his beef with Kendrick Lamar, and now the Canadian rapper is rewarding him for his loyalty.

Drizzy is a huge fan of Vybz Kartel’s music, so when Kartel showed him love following his release from prison last year, it was from a genuine place of admiration. The dancehall legend and the Toronto rapper have a collaboration in the works, but The Boy isn’t waiting for that song to drop to honor one of his music friends.

Leading up the Kartel’s sold-out back-to-back shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in April, Drake surprised him with an iced-out OVO Owl chain from famed New York Jeweler Alex Moss. Sources told Urban Islandz that the “God’s Plan” rapper spent US$250,000 on the chain, equivalent to around J$32 million.

Kartel shouted out Drake after the shows thanking him for the chain while also showcasing another custom chain gifted to him by his longtime friend and collaborator, producer Rvssian.

“Drake send this him say congrats Kartel you sell out Barclays twice back to back like am on the cover of Lethal Weapon, back to back like am Jordan in 96-97,” Kartel shared while reciting Drake’s diss track “Back To Back” lyrics.

Vybz Kartel is getting ready for more arena shows as he embarks on a US tour with upcoming shows in Miami and Atlanta. The dancehall legend is now living in South Florida as he looks to push his career on the international scene. He recently linked up with DJ Khaled and Bounty Killer, where he recorded new music for Khaled’s forthcoming album, Aalam Of God.