The King Return, Vybz Kartel Praised For First US Show In Brooklyn

Vybz Kartel is being hailed for a stellar performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night.

The dancehall legend performed in front of a sold-out crowd for a 2-hour set that saw him bring out his sons, his mother, Rvssian, Spice, and Busta Rhymes among others. In addition to his surprise guests, a number of celebrities were in attendance, including Buju Banton, Safaree Samuels, Stefflon Don, and Cardi B.

Vybz Kartel entered the stage wearing a white fur coat, and huge cheers from his fans echoed throughout the venue. The Jamaican deejay was performing on a stage in the United States for the first time in over 20 years.

Kartel went straight into performing one of his classic hits, “Locked Up (Remix)” featuring Akon. The deejay went on to perform dozens of his hits while the audience sang some of his lyrics word for word.

Cardi B shared several clips of herself clad in a raunchy outfit while dancing in the VIP section with her friends. “Never seen it this pack,” she wrote in reference to the massive crowd inside the Barclays Center. Dancehall artist Konshens shared that he got goosebumps watching the clips on YouTube. “A watch it pan youtube inna traffic, nah lie…. when di dawg seh ‘the king is in motherf***in tooown buddu bye buddu buddu bye buddu bye’ [cold emojis] #DANCEHALL @vybzkartel,” he wrote.

Vybz Kartel performance with Spice

Buju Banton shared an image of himself greeting Vybz Kartel backstage a sign of unity and admiration between the two dancehall legends.

In one segment Kartel became emotional while performing hit new single “God Is The Greatest” prompting MC Nuffy and Skatta Burrell to join him on stage in a moment of support. “Well, today is a new day, Give thanks fi life, All praises to di Lord, mi safe and mi sanctify, Nah mek dem stress mi, Mi a hold a vibe, Wid Red Boom, TJ and Moonie, mi bonified,” Kartel sings. The song, a fitting soundtrack for Kartel’s return, was released earlier this year after the deejay got his US visa reinstated for the first time in two decades.

“Good thing God got you because this is what you deserve and more,” Kartel’s fiancée, Sidem Ozturk, wrote. “These are the backgrounds you suit. This is the lifestyle, and better, that fits you best. You are an amazing person and you are a blessing in my life; as well as many others.”

Watch Vybz Kartel performance at Barclays Center