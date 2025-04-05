Hip Hop

Future Shares Touching Tribute To Young Scooter, Calls Death “Unreal”

"Life will never be the same without you my brother"

Future has broken his silence about Young Scooter’s death, sharing a touching tribute for the late rapper.

The Atlanta rap community paid tribute to Young Scooter this weekend in his hometown with a candlelight and balloon-releasing ceremony. Thousands of fans showed out to remember the late rapper hailed as a hometown hero.

Scooter was signed to Future’s label Freebandz, so naturally, Pluto is taking his tragic death hard. Future shared a video of himself with Young Scooter in happier times as he reflected on their time together. “Life will never be the same without you my brother,” he wrote. I love you my [ninja emoji] this sh-t unreal.”

Future and Young Scooter had a very close friendship spanning over a decade. Their relationship was deeper than rap, with them referring to each other as real-life brothers. In 2022, Pluto famously gifted Scooter $200,000 cash for his 36th birthday while showing him love for his years of loyalty. The late rapper showed his appreciation in a touching post on Instagram.

Since his death last week, the hip-hop community has been paying tribute to Young Scooter, with many of his close friends in music remembering him as a life cut too short. Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, died on his birthday, March 28, from injuries he sustained from a fall while fleeing from police.

READ: Young Thug Could Be Heading Back To Prison Over Young Scooter’s Death Tweets

The Medical Examiner’s report stated that his death was ruled an accident and was a result of a serious wound he received on his leg while jumping over a wooden fence. This contradicts initial speculation from fans online that he was shot and killed by police officers. “Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss,” the Autopsy report reads. “This injury was not a gunshot wound.”

This might not be the end of this story as police arrested Demetria Spence, a cast member of Baddies reality TV show known as Demi Blanco, for making a false police report that led to the rapper’s death. According to police, who arrested Spence on April 1, she made a swatting call to police to respond to claims of a domestic incident at a home where the rapper was. Young Scooter fled the house when police arrived and injured himself, which led to his death.

Spence was charged with transmitting a false public alarm that caused “serious bodily harm or death.” She could be sent to prison for years if found guilty.

