Future Shares Touching Tribute To Young Scooter, Calls Death “Unreal”

Future has broken his silence about Young Scooter’s death, sharing a touching tribute for the late rapper.

The Atlanta rap community paid tribute to Young Scooter this weekend in his hometown with a candlelight and balloon-releasing ceremony. Thousands of fans showed out to remember the late rapper hailed as a hometown hero.

Scooter was signed to Future’s label Freebandz, so naturally, Pluto is taking his tragic death hard. Future shared a video of himself with Young Scooter in happier times as he reflected on their time together. “Life will never be the same without you my brother,” he wrote. I love you my [ninja emoji] this sh-t unreal.”

Future and Young Scooter had a very close friendship spanning over a decade. Their relationship was deeper than rap, with them referring to each other as real-life brothers. In 2022, Pluto famously gifted Scooter $200,000 cash for his 36th birthday while showing him love for his years of loyalty. The late rapper showed his appreciation in a touching post on Instagram.

Since his death last week, the hip-hop community has been paying tribute to Young Scooter, with many of his close friends in music remembering him as a life cut too short. Scooter, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, died on his birthday, March 28, from injuries he sustained from a fall while fleeing from police.

READ: Young Thug Could Be Heading Back To Prison Over Young Scooter’s Death Tweets

The Medical Examiner’s report stated that his death was ruled an accident and was a result of a serious wound he received on his leg while jumping over a wooden fence. This contradicts initial speculation from fans online that he was shot and killed by police officers. “Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss,” the Autopsy report reads. “This injury was not a gunshot wound.”

Future speaks on Young Scooter’s passing ?? “Life will never b the same without u my brother… this sh*t unreal.” pic.twitter.com/1eUlKxM68h — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 3, 2025

This might not be the end of this story as police arrested Demetria Spence, a cast member of Baddies reality TV show known as Demi Blanco, for making a false police report that led to the rapper’s death. According to police, who arrested Spence on April 1, she made a swatting call to police to respond to claims of a domestic incident at a home where the rapper was. Young Scooter fled the house when police arrived and injured himself, which led to his death.

Spence was charged with transmitting a false public alarm that caused “serious bodily harm or death.” She could be sent to prison for years if found guilty.