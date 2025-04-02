Young Thug Could Be Heading Back To Prison Over Young Scooter’s Death Tweets

Young Thug could be heading back to court or maybe even prison following his tweets about Young Scooter’s death.

Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper shared his reaction to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office report on the unfortunate death of Young Scooter. According to the official coroner’s report, the 39-year-old rapper’s death is being ruled an accident due to a severe leg injury he sustained.

Police say that Scooter sustained the leg injury from hopping a fence while fleeing from police officers who responded to a 911 at a home where he was located. “During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house,” Atlanta Police Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said at a press conference. “One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.”

However, Young Thug and other supporters of Young Scooter weren’t buying the police report as some fans believed he was shot and killed.

“Autopsy came back street got shot,” Thugger wrote in a post on X, former Twitter, on Tuesday of this week.

Things took a turn on Wednesday when prosecutors with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office filed a new motion asking a judge to revoke Young Thug’s probation. The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was released from jail in November last year after pleading guilty to Rico charges. The judge didn’t let him off easy as he was slapped with a lengthy probation that stipulated that if he was to get in any trouble before the probation term ran out, he could be sent to prison for up to 20 years.

In the motion, prosecutors argued, “Since sentencing, the Defendant has engaged in conduct that threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors, compromises ongoing legal proceedings, and warrants immediate revocation of probation.”

Thugger also mentioned APD gang investigator Marissa Viverito in a since-deleted post, which might’ve alerted prosecutors to head back to court.

Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, denies that the rapper did anything wrong to warrant a revocation of his probation.

Young Thug has since sent out another tweet denying he made any threats to anyone. “I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love,” he wrote.