Vybz Kartel Hit The Gym Ahead Of Back-To-Back US Shows

Vybz Kartel has again responded to fans’ concerns about his fitness by hitting the gym ahead of his first set of US shows in two decades.

Vybz Kartel, who was diagnosed with Graves disease while in prison, has embarked on a journey back to perfect health since his release from behind bars last summer. The dancehall star, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, is currently in the United States preparing for his first concert in the States in 20 years.

The dancehall legend shared a clip of himself working out in the gym in Florida as he continues to get in his best shape for two back-to-back shows at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, April 14-15. Some fans were questioning if he could handle two headlining sets in an arena, but the “Fever” deejay is putting those concerns to bed.

“DAY 2 KYM SESSION IN USA! FULLY FOCUSED ON…..GOD, FAMILY, MONEY & ME #GODISTHEGREATEST #POSITIVE ENERGY AROUND HERE!” Kartel wrote in the caption of the video with producer Linton ‘TJ’ White working out on another treadmill beside him.

In May 2023, documentation acquired by FOX 5 uncovered concerning details about Vybz Kartel’s deteriorating health condition. Medical professionals strongly advised surgical intervention as a pressing requirement to address the escalating complications arising from Graves’ Disease and cardiac problems.

Dr. Karen Phillips, Vybz Kartel’s personal doctor, emphasized the necessity of prompt surgical measures after observing that conventional treatments had proven ineffective in managing his thyroid condition. The symptoms like neck and facial swelling, along with protruding eyes necessitating constant eyewear, underscored the urgency for dire medical intervention at the time, as highlighted by Dr. Phillips.

In an interview with Keyshia Ka’oir last year, Vybz Kartel shared that his primary focus after leaving prison was his health and family. “Just finished my morning workout,” he said in the interview. “I can’t overdo it yet. You know what I say, fitness and family? That’s the greatest.”

Vybz Kartel also has a series of performances lined up for Europe this spring and summer. Sources recently told Urban Islandz that the Jamaican deejay and his team are in the early stages of planning a major North American tour.