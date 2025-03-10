Vybz Kartel To Embark On Major U.S. Tour In 2025

Vybz Kartel is getting ready to announce his first major U.S. Tour set for this summer.

The “Fever” deejay has two major shows planned for The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on April 11-12th. This will mark Vybz Kartel’s first U.S. show in two decades and his first since his release from prison last year. The second show was added due to high demand for tickets for the first show, despite some fans complaining about ticket prices.

Sources inside Kartel’s camp exclusively told Urban Islandz that his team is in advance preparation for a major U.S. Arena tour. We’re told that the tour will likely be in the summer or fall of 2025.

“Vybz Kartel is one of the most in demand artist in the world right now, we getting so much requests that we have to be turning down promoters who want to put up large amount of money for his services,” our source said. “So it only make sense we put together a well organize tour for the fans. High quality production like what we saw at Freedom Street. Brooklyn is going to be a movie come next month.”

Earlier this month, Reggae Fest promoters announced that they added a second show at The Barclays Center after fans crashed ticket purchasing sites to get tickets for the first show on April 11. “SECOND DATE ADDED Due to overwhelming demand a second Vybz Kartel show has been added on April 12! Tickets for both shows go on sale,” the promoter said.

The full lineup for the Brooklyn event has not yet been announced, but we’re told that Vybz Kartel will bring some surprised guest artists to the shows.

Vybz Kartel had his U.S. visa reinstated earlier this year, paving the way for him to step foot on U.S. soil for the first time in over 20 years. The dancehall legend attended the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles and linked up with artists like DJ Khaled and Busta Rhymes to record new music.