Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Meets His Idol Vybz Kartel In London, Hints At ‘Clarks Pt 2’

Chelsea footballer Cole Palmer was beaming with joy after meeting his idol Vybz Kartel in London this weekend.

Vybz Kartel is currently in the UK enjoying some downtime with his fiancee Sidem Ozturk after attending this week’s Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards show in Newcastle. The dancehall legend was awarded the 2025 MOBO Impact Award for his impact on black music globally. The award was fitting, given his meteoric rise to the top of music following his release from prison last summer.

“Think about this — I got locked up — did 13 years in prison. Meanwhile, I’m in prison; I’m diagnosed with Graves’ disease. So, I’m fighting to be free, fighting my illness, fighting to keep my family together,” Kartel said after Spice handed him the award.

Vybz Kartel and Spice hit the town on Friday with football star Cole Palmer, who is a huge fan of Kartel’s music. “Respect goat! The link-up finally happened. Palmer x Palmer. Clarks Part 2 loading,” Cole Palmer wrote while sharing two photos of himself with the Jamaican deejay.

Kartel was wearing a Gucci puffer jacket while being flanked by Spice on one side and Palmer on the other side, who was wearing a blue puffer jacket and Louis Vuitton pants.

Last year, Cole Palmer shared a video of himself deejaying Vybz Kartel, Vanessa Bling, and Popcaan’s 2009 hit song “Clarks.”

Kartel also shared photos of himself with Spice and Cole Palmer on his Instagram. The “Fever” deejay is having the best year of his career, and we are only in the second month of the year. After ringing in the new year with a massive concert in Kingston, Kartel got his US visa reinstated for the first time in two decades, paving the way for him to attend the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.