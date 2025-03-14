Kanye West Disses Kendrick Lamar Over Playboi Carti “I Am Music” Album Feature

Playboi Carti has finally shared the long-awaited album, I Am Music, or simply Music, despite some fans being skeptical leading up to the release.

Playboi Carti has been teasing the album for quite some time, which triggered some fans to criticize his willingness to release new music or if he is playing some games with them. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper revealed a new release date via his social media accounts, telling fans to expect the project on Friday, March 14.

“New Carti album this Friday!” he wrote.

Playboi Carti made good on his promise to release the album, and early reaction from fans shows mixed feelings. Some fans dubbed the 30-track album a classic, while others called it underwhelming for the length of time they had to wait for it.

Kanye West disses Kendrick Lamar

Carti’s counterparts in rap are also reacting to the project, with Kanye West sharing an interesting take, directing his feelings towards Kendrick Lamar. The Compton rapper is featured on the singles “Good Credit,” “Mojo Jojo,” and “BackdOOr,” while Kanye is featured on two songs, “Crank” and “I Seeeeee You Baby Boi.”

“I dont like Kendrick Lamars music,” Ye wrote in all caps. “He raps very good but I didn’t need to hear him on Carti album.” While Kendrick Lamar did not respond to Ye, TDE Punch issued a response on Twitter, writing, “Aye… What’s up with this Kanye West ni—a?”

Among the other guest features on the album, I Am Music includes Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, Young Thug, and The Weeknd.

In the meantime, Playboi Carti responds to the criticism about the album’s long delay, telling Kai Cenat that it’s primarily due to samples and clearance issues. “If it wasn’t for the samples and clearances it would [have] been out at 12 east but we good err thing cleared it should be out in any sec,” Carti told Cenat.

Playboi Carti first announced the album in 2023. The project I AM Music is the follow-up to his 2020 LP, Whole Lotta Red.

Playboi Carti 2025 Tour

Exciting news for fans as the anticipation for Carti’s upcoming tour is cut short! In a thrilling announcement this January, The Weeknd revealed plans for the epic After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Stadium Tour, where he will be teaming up with his “Timeless” collaborator, Carti. The highly-anticipated tour is set to kick off in May, promising a whirlwind journey through vibrant cities like Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Vancouver, and Nashville, culminating in a grand finale at the iconic Alamodome in San Antonio on September 3rd.