Slickianna Murder Accused Rushawn Patterson Killed By Police, Family Dispute Shootout

Rushawn Patterson, the man accused of killing social media personality, Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, was killed by police.

According to police report, Rushawn Patterson was shot and killed at his home in Hanover early Tuesday morning. Cops say he was killed in a confrontation with a team of police around 5:40 AM on Tuesday (February 25). However, his family is now speaking out, disputing the police report of the events that led to his death.

In an interview with news reporters, Rushawn’s father says he didn’t believe the police report that there was a shootout, but accused cops of killing his son cold-blooded. “They just push people door and kill them and everybody settle with that,” the elder Patterson said, while alleging that cops didn’t execute a search warrant. “Before the man even wake up them shoot him.”

Rushawn Patterson gained the public attention in 2022 following the gruesome murder of Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, whose body was discovered in Reading, Hanover, floating in the sea. Police arrested and charged Patterson for the killing.

Patterson was out on bail at the time of his death. The full police report detailing his death has not yet been made public.

In the meantime, supporters of Slickianna are reacting to Patterson’s death with most rejoicing about his demise. “I did not know Rushawn committed so many crimes! He had to go,I’m sorry,” one person wrote. Another said, “Looks like only family and police knew he was out on bail. So just like how police kill gunmen , they gave her family and friends justice by getting rid of him well done.”