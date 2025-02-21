Vybz Kartel Reflects On His Triumph While Accepting MOBO Impact Award

Vybz Kartel gave an emotional speech as he accepted the 2025 MOBO Impact Award in the UK.

Vybz Kartel was presented with the award by Queen of Dancehall, Spice, who is also one of his biggest supporters. The dancehall legend has seen a massive surge in his career following his release from prison in July 2024. Not only did put together one of the biggest concerts in Jamaica’s history, but he also got his first solo Grammy nomination.

Spice labeled her collaborator as “a true pioneer of dancehall. He has redefined the genre with his fearless lyrics, infectious energy and groundbreaking sound… His impact stretches far beyond the shores of Jamaica, and his music has inspired a generation.”

Six months after his release from a thirteen-year stint in prison, Vybz Kartel got his US visa reinstated after losing it two decades ago. The move saw him attend the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Kartel is currently in the UK with his fiancee, Sidem Ozturk, where they spend time with some of her family in that country. The dancehall star was also in attendance at the 2025 MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards in Newcastle, UK, where he was given the MOBO Impact Award.

“God is the greatest!” Kartel said while accepting the award. “Think about this — I got locked up — did 13 years in prison. Meanwhile, I’m in prison; I’m diagnosed with Graves’ disease. So, I’m fighting to be free, fighting my illness, fighting to keep my family together.”

Kartel continues, “And look how God great! I got nominated for a Grammy for an album I did in prison. Got released from prison, got engaged to my fiancée who is from England, and now I am here, and I can walk the red carpet at the MOBOs.”

Vybz Kartel was flanked by his fiancee and his son Likkle Vybz, who looked on with a deep sense of pride.

The 2025 MOBO award for Best Caribbean Act was given to Shenseea, who was nominated with Popcaan, YG Marley, Valiant, Spice, and Skillibeng.