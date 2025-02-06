Irv Gotti Ex-Wife Debbie Lorenzo and Kids Share Tribute After Passing Away At 54

Irv Gotti passed away at age 54 on Wednesday (February 5) following a stroke brought on by his long battle with diabetes.

The Murder Inc. co-founder was hospitalized after having a brain bleed as a result of the stroke. Sadly, he did not make it and was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The hip-hop community has been mourning the late record label executive with an outpouring of tributes from his family, friends, and close associates in music.

His ex-wife, Debbie Lorenzo, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Thursday as she remembers him as an icon in the industry. “Irv, you will be greatly missed. I can’t believe I’m saying that! [borken heart emoji],” she wrote. “Married, divorced, great friends, and so many life lessons—everything we’ve been through good and bad has molded me into the woman I am today! God never wastes anything; He uses everything for His ultimate glory!”

“Irv the Icon, you ignited the music industry with your presence, vision, and talent,” Debbie continues. “You shattered records and did it all on your own terms. You had a truly big heart. You fought long and hard, and now you’re resting. Know that we raised three beautiful, compassionate young adults, and I’m honored that God chose us to be their parents. It brought me joy to see them take such great care of you. Rest well; I love you my friend.”

Their children also released a statement confirming Irv Gotti’s passing after the news broke late Wednesday evening. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched,” the statement reads.

Irv Gotti’s longtime friend, rapper Ja Rule, shared a photo of the Murder Inc boss with the message, “Love you [broken heart emoji].”

Irv Gotti’s brother, Chris Gotti, penned a touching tribute remembering the producer as a visionary in hip hop. “With profound sorrow, I announce the passing of my beloved brother, Irv Gotti Lorenzo,” Chris wrote. “His visionary talent not only transformed the music industry but also touched countless lives. Beyond his professional achievements, he was a cherished brother, father, and friend. His legacy will forever resonate in our hearts. Now I need you! MY BROTHERS KEEPER!!!! I LOVE YOU AND WILL ALWAYS BE MY BROTHER’S KEEPER! Rest in power, Irv. You will be deeply missed.”

Rapper The Game also reflected on how his career was touched by Irv Gotti. “First time I ever went to a big studio, you came to my baby mamas house n picked me up,” The Game wrote. “Then I drove there with you & Gutta to edit the Ashanti video & talk about the possibility of signing a deal. You told me I was what the West Coast needed but I was better off wit Dre & you was right. Thank you for your contribution to hip hop homie. Fly high. My condolences to @chrisgotti187 & the fam.”