Lil Durk Denied Bond, Could Face Second Murder Charge For Retaliation Killing

Lil Durk was denied bond at his court hearing on Thursday, December 12, as he face the possibility of a second murder charge.

Lil Durk may be facing additional charges relating to a new murder-for-hire plot in connection to the killing of his brother D’Thang. The rapper is currently in custody pending a detention hearing later this month, the Chicago Tribune reported. The Chicago rapper is facing mounting legal problems stemming from a federal investigation in Los Angeles, which alleges he was the mastermind behind a murder-for-hire plot. Now, new court records name him in connection to an alleged reprisal killing murder that took place in Chicago two years ago.

On Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported that new unsealed court records claim that Lil Durk is linked to the killing of an alleged gang leader, Stephon Mack, in southside Chicago in January 2022. The court records suggest that Mack may have killed as a reprisal for the killing of Durk’s brother, Dontay Banks, otherwise called D’Thang, who was shot and killed in June 2021.

The court records concern a warrant application initially filed in April 2023, which names Durk, whose real name is Devontay Durk Banks, as being responsible for the killing of Mack, 24. The details of the document detail Mack being shot to death in front of the Youth Peace Center of Roseland on West 111th Street. Mack was also named an alleged gang leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples.

The warrant claims that Durk’s brother was killed by a rival gang- the Gangster Disciples faction with ties to Mack’s gang. Similar to his ongoing Los Angeles case, Durk is accused of offering money to anyone to murder his brother’s killers or anyone from that gang… “more specifically, offering to pay money for any Gangster Disciple that is killed,” the Tribune quoted the court document outlining details written by an FBI agent.

Lil Durk was not charged in connection with Mack’s killing, and it’s unclear if charges will be laid now or if the warrant details will just be used in his detention hearing coming up soon.

Two other men, Anthony Montgomery-Wilson and Preston Powell, have been charged for Mack’s murder. Text messages between them suggest Lil Durk’s OTF outfit paid them to execute Mack.

As for evidence that ties Durk to Mack’s killing, the court document says jail phone calls, social media posts, and lyrics in Durk’s track “Ahhh Ha” confirm his connection.

In one of the text messages sent on February 10, 2022, one text read, “Wassup with otf,” while another replied, “Nothing.” Continuing on the conversation on February 18, Durk is specifically mentioned – “Did durk gave (sic) u that money.”

In the meantime, Durk’s lawyers have urged his innocence and called out prosecutors for using his rap lyrics to build their case without any other solid evidence. Last month, he pleaded not guilty to the murder-for-hire charges in Los Angeles. His trial is set for January 7, 2025.