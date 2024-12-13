Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Posts His ‘Monster’ Lyrics Amid New Allegations

Carmen Bryan, the confessed former “mistress” of Jay-Z, seems to be fanning the flames amid rape allegations directed at her alleged former lover.

Bryan, who claims in her memoir that she dated Jay-Z in the 90s for nine (9) years and had had a miscarriage with his child, posted a thought-provoking snippet of Jay-Z’s “Monster” lyrics featuring Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

The “99 Problems” rapper was named in a scathing lawsuit this week in which a victim identifying herself as Jane Doe alleges that when she was 13 years old, she was raped by Jay-Z and Diddy at one of the latter’s famous VMAs afterparty in 2000.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, vehemently denied the allegations, calling out the attorney for filing the lawsuit and lamenting that the nature of the allegations would negatively impact his family, particularly his children. Bryan, however, seems to be calling out the people who are protecting Jay-Z as she shared his lyrics where the rapper describes himself as a rapist.

“I still hear fiends scream in my dreams/ murder, murder in black convertibles, I kill a block, I murder the avenues, I rape and pillage your village, women and children,” the screenshot of the lyrics circled in red was posted by Bryan on her Instagram account.

She also spoke cryptically about unnamed persons connected to Jay-Z. “These days people don’t defend what is right, they defend who they like!” she wrote. The post continued, “And that’s why we call you ‘groupie’”

On social media, fans of the rapper also reacted to the lyrics. “Love Jay, but that line never sat well with me,” one fan commented under a Neighbourhood Talk post. Another said, “So the song and verse wasn’t about their perspective of what a monster was?” Others also defended the lyrics. “Ummmmm he was talking about the white people who did heinous things to our community. Yall be reachinggggg,” one person wrote. “This is a far reach! This bar is in reference to people/things that are monsters… this is a bar about the historical monsters and what monstrous things they did. It’s not a reference to himself.”