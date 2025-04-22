Shenseea and Lauryn Hill’s Son YG Marley SParks Dating Rumors, Spotted Cozy Together

Shenseea and Lauryn Hill’s son, YG Marley, may be the newest couple on the block.

The two artists sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted together looking cozy. The clip was shared on Shenseea’s Instagram Story showing her smoking hookah in YG Marley’s arms as Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” plays in the background.

YG Marley is the son of Ms. Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, Bob Marley’s son, which makes him a third-generation artist in the Marley lineage. Last year, he scored a massive hit “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” which samples his grandfather’s classic single “Crisis,” released in 1978 on his Kaya project.

Neither Shenseea nor YG Marley have confirmed their relationship and this could be just an innocent interaction among two Jamaican celebrities. The clip was captured by ShenYeng in Brooklyn at a popular local spot. However, their linkup was enough to send dancehall fans into a frenzy, with some people asking about her ex-boyfriend London On Da Track.

“Wasn’t she just with London on da track the other day or was it Rvssian idk but seems she is trying to make one of them jealous,” one fan wrote.

Shenseea previously ignited dating rumors with London On Da Track between 2022 and 2023, following his split from Summer Walker. They were first spotted out publicly when they held hands while attending the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles in 2022. At the time Shenseea denied that they were an item, but London On Da Track’s baby mother later spilled the beans forcing them to come clean about their relationship.

Shenseea and YG Marley spotted looking cozy together in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/Mkr4uCHOJh — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) April 22, 2025

London also worked on Shenseea’s debut album Alpha and was signed to the same label as her, Interscope Records. The producer famously attended her album release party in Jamaica where he gifted her a custom diamond encrusted chain.

In the meantime, Shenseea is fresh out of her record deal as she recently shared that she is back to being an independent artist after exiting Interscope. The Jamaican artist shared that she will be dropping new music soon, as she gets back to her dancehall roots. ShenYeng also recently performed with Vybz Kartel at night two of his sold-out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn earlier this month.