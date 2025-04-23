Kevin Gates Boldly Attends Lakers Game Amid Lebron James & Savannah Feud

Kevin Gates adds another layer to his feud with Lebron James and his wife Savannah James this week.

The Baton Rouge rapper boldly attended the Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday night where he sat courtside with girlfriend Brittany Renner as Lebron and company played against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kevin Gates drew backlash earlier this week following his unsolicited remarks towards Savannah.

READ: Kevin Gates’ Ex-Girlfriend Says His Team Threatened Her Amid Brittany Renner Dating Drama

“I don’t like the way Savannah looks at LeBron,” Gates said in a video. “I prefer how the white women look at him. As soon as he steps out, they’re just like, ‘Oh, oh, oh.’”

The NBA legend defended his wife from the unwarranted comment from the “Big Gangsta” rapper. Lebron shared a post on his Instagram which includes a photo of himself and his wife sharing a happy moment as she looks at him in awe. “‘Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.’ Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!” he wrote. Savannah also shared a petty reaction on her Instagram Story using a Nicki Minaj meme.

Kevin Gates has since tried to explain his stance on what he did but only added more fuel to the fire as he later doubled down on his statement. “The truth hurts, but it heals,” he quipped while adding that his intentions were good.

That didn’t stop the backlash from Lebron James’ legion of fans on social media who called out Gates for his comments. “King knows he has a queen, don’t care about no outside opinions. One thing he not gonna do is play about his Queen, meanwhile, you couldn’t keep yours,” one fan said.

It seems Kevin Gates is not over the fiasco as he popped up and sat courtside to watch Lebron James play ball in a daring gesture. Nevertheless, Bron appeared unbothered by his presence as he went on to sink 21 points in the game to lead his team to a 94-85 points win over the Timberwolves.