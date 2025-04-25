Koffee Returns With New Song “Koffee” After Musical Hiatus

Koffee ends her musical hiatus with a new song, “Koffee,” signaling a return after two years.

The Jamaican wonder kid took a break from music around 2023 after her meteoric rise on the global stage, leaving some of her fans to speculate if she is choosing an early retirement. Urban Islandz previously reported that Koffee had taken a break after years of recording and touring non-stop since she was a teenager.

After much talked about her sudden disappearance, Koffee returned to social media this week with a post on her Instagram, telling her fans that new music is finally coming. She also teased a video of herself sitting in a convertible classic car while spitting the lyrics to.

“Crazier than the 70s, Am giving you all these energies, and singing all the melodies weh a mash up them head, I’m trying to be a better me, Not the way you remember me, I left that in the cemetery that side of me is dead, I said what I said, I get out of bed make sure its spread and wash me dreads,” she sings.

Koffee sings, “Keep my body fit, Balance mi spirit hold a meds, Do that pon the regs I could never be misled, Banish badmind I said a prayer and they fled, Bun bobylon and fire red.”

Last year, Koffee was hit with rumors claiming that she had given birth to a baby. The rumors were started by a social media troll trying to gain clicks from fans discussing her career impact on Jamaican music. Sources told Urban Islandz at the time that she was simply taking a much-needed break from music to live a regular life.

“She is well and just on a break from music you gotta understand Koffee has been doing this since she was in high school and we all saw how hard she has been working so taking a break is actually a good thing,” sources told us. “In no way has she quit music. People don’t realize that celebrities are human too. We do get burn out and need a break for rest sometimes.”

In 2020, Koffee became the youngest Jamaican to win a Grammy for Best Reggae Album for her debut album, Rapture. Her sophomore album, Gifted, arrived in March 2022, earning rave reviews from her fans and pundits. Now, at age 25, Koffee is again ready to take over the scene with her third album on the way.