Ja Rule Blames 50 Cent For New York Knicks Losing Playoff

Ja Rule wants 50 Cent to stay away from future New York Knicks games after the team suffered a defeat during his attendance.

50 Cent made a surprising appearance at the Knicks and Detroit Pistons game in New York this week with Joe Budden seated right behind him. Fifty and Budden had been beefing on social media just days before attending the game. It’s unclear if it was a coincidence or if it was planned.

The NY Knicks lost the game 100-94 and it’s clear that Ja Rule and fans weren’t happy about it. The former Murder Inc rapper took to Twitter to share his feelings and it’s clear that 50 Cent was on his mind.

“Man I knew my Knicks was gonna lose as soon as I seen that black cat (rat) in the building,” Ja wrote on X. 50 Cent has yet to respond to Ja Rule’s comment, but knowing him it’s only a matter of time.

Fat Joe was also seated beside 50 Cent as the pair appeared on the arena’s jumbotron as Joe Budden looks on behind them. It’s clear that there was no ill will between them at the game and Fif even shouted out Budden on Instagram after the game.

Ja Rule and 50 Cent’s beef spanned decades and is showing no signs of them ever making peace. Their feud reached a boiling point recently after Fifty made some remarks about Irv Gotti’s death that earned him backlash from fans and was enough to anger Ja Rule.

During his recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Ja Rule revealed the extent of his anger after 50 Cent made the comments about Irv Gotti’s death. “I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and sh**,” he said.

“Prem said it best. He said, ‘Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense,’” Ja Rule said while sharing he leaned on Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff for advice on dealing with his anger. “I don’t want to start trouble, make trouble with people. But if we gotta get into it, make it, I’ll f***ing end it.”

Ja Rule later went nuclear on social media when he labeled 50 Cent a snitch and even shared documents to support his claims. It’s unclear how much of a fallout Fifty suffered from the accusation and the paperwork, but he doesn’t seem too bothered.