50 Cent Reacts To New Diddy Accuser Naming Lebron James, Beyonce & Jay-Z

50 Cent weighs in on new Diddy accuser naming Lebron James, Beyonce, and Jay-Z as alleged witnesses.

The number of civil cases against Diddy continues to mount as he awaits trial for a federal racketeering and sex trafficking case in New York. According to TMZ, a man named Manzaro Joseph claimed that he was humiliated by the hip-hop mogul at a birthday party in Florida in April 2015.

According to a new lawsuit filed by Manzaro, the billionaire mogul allegedly strapped a penis to his face and paraded him around while at King Combs’ birthday party. He is suing Diddy for human trafficking. In his legal documents, the man claimed that he was drugged before being transported to Star Island in Miami, where the party was held.

What’s even more interesting is that he is claiming that celebrities like Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Lebron James, Beyonce, and Jay-Z witnessed him under the influence at the party. He claimed that he was first drugged at the back entrance to Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s mansion before being led by ex-porn star Adria English through a secret tunnel to Diddy’s mansion.

Manzaro claimed that when Beyonce saw him, she questioned why was a half-naked man with a penis mask standing in front of her. He claimed that one of Diddy’s people then told her that the mogul was punishing him for being a snitch.

50 Cent shared a screenshot of the story from TMZ and gave his own take on the matter in the caption. “Got Damn how many of these boys Diddy was touching,” Fifty wrote.

50 Cent isn’t someone who would pass up on a chance to go after Diddy and Jay-Z, but what’s interesting about this story is that Lebron James’ name is being called along with Diddy’s for the first time.

Jay-Z’s attorney has since responded via a statement to TMZ, telling the outlet, “Mr Carter wasn’t in Florida at that time to witness this incident – he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event. This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our ‘justice’ system.”

Something tells us that 50 Cent will not let this one go anytime soon.