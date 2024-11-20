Meek Mill Rants On Twitter About Diddy Rumors and Mike Tyson Showing His Butt

Meek Mill and Diddy have a complicated relationship, and now he has injected Mike Tyson into the mix.

Days after he was side-eyed by one of Diddy’s sons, Justin Combs, Meek Mill is now calling out online publications for what he calls putting black men against each other. The Philadelphia rapper became entangled in the allegations against Combs when music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit alleging that he was groomed by the Bad Boy Records founder. Rod alleged in his lawsuit that a rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj had an intimate relationship with the rap mogul.

It wasn’t hard for hip-hop fans to single out Meek Mill as the rapper’s identity in the lawsuit. The Dreamchasers rapper was back in the headlines this week after a video of him saying, “No Diddy gang. Meek Milly in real life. Don’t ever disrespect me.” The statement caught the attention of Justin Combs, who commented, “Smh.”

In the clip, the “All Eyes On You” rapper suggests he has no affiliations with Diddy, putting as much distance between himself and the embattled rap mogul.

In his new rant on X, Meek shared a clip of various headlines about him and Diddy while suggesting that someone is behind the bad press that he has been getting. “None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture! Ima stand on this I know it’s somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!” he wrote.

In another post, he added, “When I see page six post something it gives me a bad vibe…. go back 2 years ago they posted only good meek mill news! I know how these things work! Like what just happened with Mike Tyson show his ass out get him beat by young white kid cmon it’s a mockery!”

In a pre-fight interview last week, Mike Tyson went viral for having his butt cheeks out. The legendary boxer eventually lost his fight with Jake Paul, a much younger boxer.

Meek Mill reshared another post that Lebron James shared and added in another post on X that the media landscape is “betraying betraying black athletes and artist in America! It’s looking very very sad kinda like an attack! The biggest weapon against the black man it even got us hating each other.”