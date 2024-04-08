Meek Mill Confesses Diddy Rumors Confusing His 12-Year-Old Son

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill says the ongoing rumors that he and Diddy had a ‘weird’ relationship, is affecting his teenage son, who has access to social media, and people who have come across the rumor are also sharing it with him.

Meek Mill has been named as one celebrity among a few who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Bad Boy Records mogul Diddy, according to a lawsuit filed by Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones.

Jones, who is a popular producer, is suing Diddy for damages over credits and payments for his contribution to the rapper’s latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, released last year. His lawsuit claims that Diddy sexually harassed him; he was allegedly sexually assaulted by prostitutes, and Diddy also tried to groom him into a homosexual relationship where he named artists he was involved in.

Although Meek Mill was not named in the lawsuit, some fans felt that the description of one of the rappers fit Meek, who was close to Diddy. Old videos of him and Diddy interacting have been scrutinized as well, and he has been the butt of jokes and memes for weeks now.

However, Meek Mill says the jokes and rumors negatively impact his and his son’s relationship.

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f**k it lol,” the rapper said in a tweet.

I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so fuck it lol https://t.co/cN63zfP4gJ — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

Meek Mill has three children, who he says are aware of the media’s attention to their father as a rapper.

“Yall call it trolling I call it,” he said. “I have 2 young kings papi and czar plus my other son I raised zah that see magnified press … to know they can be whatever they want but their dad represent one thing and if I was gay they probably wouldn’t be living!”

Yall call it trolling I call it “ I have 2 young kings papi and czar plus my other son I raised zah that see magnified press … to know they can be whatever they want but their dad represent one thing and if I was gay they probably wouldn’t be living! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

He also denied the allegations regarding Diddy in other tweets.

“How a n***a tryna clap another guy and say “ a guy from Philadelphia did it too” I want all the evidence to come out tf … I’m not apart of the freak or coke part of the industry … I’m not a heathen how did I get in the convo… because I’m changing laws holding major influence!”

How a nigga tryna clap another guy and say “ a guy from Philadelphia did it too” I want all the evidence to come out tf … I’m not apart of the freak or coke part of the industry … I’m not a heathen how did I get in the convo… because I’m changing laws holding major influence! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

in another, he added, “Yall choose to watch rap battles and gossip … I watch Gaza Isreal…. Haiiti being torn apart …. I watch the state of people really poor in real life! Some think I’m different I think they are clueless to real life… but hey who am I! Yall do coke I don’t some gay I’m Not!”