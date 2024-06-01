Vybz Kartel Trolls The Government, Announces Run For Political Office

Vybz Kartel is trolling the Jamaican government after a Supreme Court judge denied his habeas corpus application.

The dancehall legend and his co-accused, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell and Kahira Jones, will remain behind bars at least until their Court Of Appeal hearing this month is concluded. There is still the possibility of the Appeal Court judge ordering a retrial, which would mean that the four men convicted in 2014 for the murder of Clive Williams will again stand trial and likely remain incarcerated.

Vybz Kartel is now hinting that the government is afraid of his influence in Jamaica and is keeping him behind bars purely because of politics. The “Fever” deejay is now jokingly hinting at a career in politics as a Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South. Kartel shared a meme of himself making the announcement on Friday.

“ST Catherine South, vote for ADIDJA PALMER as your new member of Parliament 2025,” the meme reads. The Portmore deejay captioned the post saying, “Gazanation weh u say? You think mi coulda lose?”

In another comment on X, Kartel wrote, “All when wi fall, wi nah bow. June 10th,” in referencing his Court Of Appeal hearing date on the matter that was sent from the UK Privy Council.

Vybz Kartel, whose government name is Adidja Palmer, and his legal team remains confident that he will walk free with the Court of Appeal judge hear arguments from both sides. His lead attorney, Isat Buchanan, was schooled by Supreme Court Judge, Andrea Thomas, on Thursday as she handed down her ruling.

“It is not correct to say that at this stage the applicants have no charge pending against them,” the judge said. “I share the view that the report of the Privy Council does not translate into an order for the release of the applicants. Therefore, as it relates to any changes in the custodial status of the applicants, I agree with the position of counsel for the respondents that… until the superintendent [in charge of the prison] receives an Order of Acquittal for any of the applicants, he is bound by the existing orders of the court. I find that their present custodial status is not in breach of the constitution.”

Kartel and his legal team have argued that keeping him incarcerated after the Privy Council’s ruling to squash his murder conviction in March is a breach of his constitutional rights.

“In light of my finding that the charge of murder is still pending… and that the applicants were committed to the custody of the superintendent by the orders of the court, it is my considered opinion that the applicant’s current status is covered by… the Corrections Act,” the judge continues. “As such, I find that the first respondent has a justifiable reason for the continued detention of the applicants… consequently, I find that in refusing to release the applicants the superintendent is not acting in contravention of the Corrections Act.”

Vybz Kartel and his attorneys are now gearing up for another showdown with the Director Of Public Prosecution’s Office, DPP, in the Appeal Court this month. The hearing will likely last a few days.