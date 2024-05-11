Nicki Minaj Had Fans In Megan Thee Stallion’s Hometown Sings ‘Big Foot’

Nicki Minaj’s fans are riding till the wheels fall off as they diss Megan Thee Stallion during a Pink Friday 2: Gag City tour stop in Houston, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion is always repping Houston where she was raised and resides. However, Minaj fans – the Barbs ensured that the “Wap” rapper knew how they felt as they rapped the verses from a diss track released by Minaj recently.

During the pre-game party, the song “Big Foot” came on and fans could be heard bellowing out particular lines Nicki Minaj directed to Megan. “for a free beat you can hit Megan raw”, the crowd sings. Minaj was not performing on stage at the time, and it seems that the DJ had set the song up to be played for fans’ reaction. Many people on social media reacted to the song being played in Megan’s hometown amid the two artists’ beef.

“I was there and it was a ki,” one fan said. Another wrote on Twitter, “Nicki Minaj is the GOAT. She shut Houston down with BIG FOOT!!! That’s the city Megan Thee Stallion from If Meg so tough why she ain’t pull up? What I thought…”

Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have been dissing each other since the year started with Megan referencing Megan’s law in her track “Hiss” which many viewed as a shot taken at Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty. Megan’s law is the legislation that requires sex offenders to register, and Petty is a registered offender.

In the meantime, fans online also think it’s fair game as they believe that Megan dissed Minaj again on her song “BOA” which was released on Friday night. ““B***h yo time up, why is you not clockin’ out? Doin’ shit for TikTok/ B***h, I’m really hip-hop,” one of the lines from the chorus said.

Since Nicki Minaj dropped “Big Foot” directly calling out Megan, she has not responded. The Warner Music artist has been busy promoting her upcoming tour and new music, fresh off of a trip to Japan.