NBA YoungBoy All Smiles In Court, Granted $100K Bail In Prescription Drug Case

NBA YoungBoy has been ordered back on house arrest after appearing in court on 66 charges pertaining to a prescription drug ring. On Thursday, YoungBoy appeared in court for a bond hearing where his lawyers successfully argued that the rapper was not a flight risk and that he should be sent back on house arrest.

YoungBoy’s bond was set at $100k by a Cache County judge after his attorneys reportedly argued for him to remain in the state ahead of arraignment rather than be sent to Baton Rouge for violating the terms of his house arrest.

While awaiting his arraignment date set for July 1st, he will remain in the state of Utah in Salt Lake City, where he’s been on house arrest for more than two years while awaiting trial in Louisiana. The rapper is awaiting trial for alleged illegal possession of firearms offenses.

Photos of NBA YoungBoy in court show him in good spirits as he smiled while walking into the courtroom. The rapper sported a bushy mustache and appeared gaunt in the corral-colored prison jumpsuit and handcuffs.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in mid-April over allegations that he masterminded a prescription drug fraud ring while on house arrest. The rapper is alleged to have pretended to be a doctor- using the names of real doctors to order prescription painkillers for real patients. Persons connected to him would then pick up the pills.

NBA YoungBoy waived his right for a preliminary hearing and his bond is set for 100,000 after a preliminary/bail hearing this morning in Logan. @KUTV2News — Emma Riley (@emmarileytv) May 9, 2024

NBA YoungBoy seen for the first time today in court since his arrest in April. pic.twitter.com/RaprnEk42j — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 9, 2024

The drugs- promethazine and codeine, were collected via fraudulent prescriptions from several pharmacies across the state of Utah, which originally reported the unusual activity months ago.

Among the charges YoungBoy is facing are possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, identity fraud, procuring or attempting to procure drugs or prescriptions, forgery, and possession of marijuana.

In the meantime, YoungBoy’s lawyer issued a statement following his his arrest in Utah in April. “Everyone is presumed innocent and he has been falsely accused in the past,” referring to a gun case that he beat in California in 2022.