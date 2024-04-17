NBA YoungBoy Arrested On Multiple Charges While On House Arrest In Utah

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy has been arrested in a sweeping multi-agency arrest on Tuesday evening. The rapper has been on house arrest in Utah pending trial in a Louisiana weapons charges case over the last year.

An arrest sheet shows YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested at 6:30 PM on Tuesday by the Cache County Sherriff’s Office in Utah. He’s currently charged with four offenses, including a pattern of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs or prescription drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Shortly after news of the arrest surfaced, former TMZ news producer Loren Lorosa confirmed that the rapper was arrested following a collaboration between the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, Ogden Police, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Box Elder and Cache/Rich drug task forces, the Secret Service, and Layton SWAT.

According to Lorosa, the agencies executed a search warrant on the residence of NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. The search took place on Tuesday morning.

She also added that the execution of the search warrant comes amid an ongoing investigation of alleged criminal conduct by YoungBoy. Authorities have not revealed more details regarding the 24-year-old’s arrest. However, he’s currently being held without bail.

The arrest comes weeks after YoungBoy was spotted in Target with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, and their two children, his baby mother, Yaya Mayweather, and their son, KJ, along with other persons.

The sighting, posted by fans, caused speculation that the rapper might have violated his house arrest probation order as he awaits the start of a federal trial for possession of dangerous weapons in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He’s been on house arrest for more than two years.

NBA YoungBoy also sparked concern weeks ago after he seemingly posted several pills, causing concern that he was facing a medical or mental health crisis. As part of his probation, the rapper must stay away from controlled substances and drugs.

His team has not commented on the current arrest.