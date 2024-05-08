Vybz Kartel Debuts New Song “Fire Vybz (Crush Grabba)” To Promote His Product

Vybz Kartel drops off a new song “Fire Vybz (Crush Grabba)” ahead of his crucial court hearing in the Jamaica Court Of Appeal.

The incarcerated deejay is currently promoting his new product for smokers, a premium crush grabba, Fire Vybz. The dancehall artist has been promoting the product on his Instagram, and like what he did with Streets Vybz Rum, he dropped an anthem.

“Yow dog wah gwaan whats that/ Let me tell you without tell you a wah/ When me use to gi trouble as a youth and me daddy beat me a so this f***ing hot,” Kartel sings. “This hotter than the rest a them/ Bun it wid yuh gyal bun it wid yuh bad bredda.”

Vybz Kartel has released a handful of songs this year, much less than he would normally drop. Sources inside his camp told Urban Islandz that his primary focus this year is on his appeal case. Among the songs he released this year include “Gimme Your WhatsApp,” “Pon Di Pole” featuring JonFX, “Bubble It,” and “Drag Dem Bat.”

After scoring a major victory in the UK Privy Council in March, the artist now eyes another win in the local Appeal Court. In March 2024, the Privy Council ruled to squash the 2014 murder conviction against Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, Shawn Campbell, Andre St John, and Kahira Jones. However, rather than dismissing the case in its entirety, the PC judges referred the case back to the Jamaica Appeal Court for further ruling on whether to grant a retrial or dismiss the case entirely, thus setting the artist free.

Kartel has been behind bars since 2011 and is anxious to secure his freedom. The deejay plans to focus on his health, if he should be released, and his family, given that he is now engaged and has grandchildren.

His Appeal Court hearing is set for June 10.